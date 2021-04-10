10th Expert Group Meeting talk on Bhutan-China boundary held in Kunming, China

Share Facebook

The 10th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) on Bhutan-China Boundary was held in Kunming, China, from 6-9 April 2021. The Bhutanese delegation was led by Mr. Letho TobdhenTangbi, Secretary of the International Boundaries, and the Chinese delegation was led by Mr. Hong Liang, Director General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

A joint release said the EGM was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, and held in-depth and fruitful discussions on the boundary issue in keeping with the close ties of friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and China. The EGM discussed a roadmap to expedite the Bhutan-China Boundary Talks.

The two sides agreed to continue to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas pending a final settlement of the boundary issue.

The Boundary Talks between Bhutan and China began in 1984. Bhutan and China signed the Guiding Principles on the Settlement of the Boundary Issues in 1988 and the Agreement on Maintenance of Peace and Tranquillity along the border areas in 1998. These two agreements form the basis of the boundary negotiation between Bhutan and China.

The two sides agreed to hold the 25th Round of Bhutan-China Boundary Talks and the 11th EGM as soon as possible at mutually convenient dates.

In a show of goodwill and friendship, and to support Bhutan’s fight against Covid-19, the Chinese Government donated Personal Protective Equipment and medical supplies.