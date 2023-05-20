115 Bhutanese win Visa Lottery to USA

Share Facebook

In the latest Diversity Visa (DV) lottery results of USA, Bhutanese applicants have shown a notable increase, with 115 individuals being selected for potential immigration to the United States. According to the State Department of the US, the figure marks a steady rise from previous years, with 114 Bhutanese selected in 2022, followed by 69 in 2021, 27 in 2020, 38 in 2019, and 16 in both 2018 and 2017.

DV is considered more attractive than an educational visa to Australia as the visa holder can take his or her immediate family to USA and work without enrolling in any educational courses.

The selected individuals must accurately complete the D-260 form as per the Bureau of Consular Affairs, US Department of State. Thereafter, the individual needs to get through the interview held in India, obtain health clearances, and provide the necessary documentation to secure the visa.

The DV Lottery, aims to promote diversity within the immigrant population of the United States. Each year, a 50,000 people around the world from low immigration countries are chosen on the random selection process. Winners of the lottery undergo further screening and if successful, they can move to the United States, work, live, and become eligible for citizenship.

According to a Bhutanese residing in the US, the financial burden for the entire process lies solely with the applicants.

“Every charge, ranging from lodging and food to all necessary arrangements during the journey to India for the interview, needs to be incurred by the individual. Furthermore, applicants are solely responsible for their airfare and must secure a relocation place in the US as well as find a job by themselves, and there is no assistance from the US government.”

In 2022, a Bhutanese applicant who had applied for an Australian visa through a consultancy found himself facing a life-altering decision. Not only was he granted the Australian visa, but he was also shortlisted for the coveted DV through the lottery program. Even though he had spent hundreds of thousands of Ngultrums on the Australian visa application, the man opted for the DV lottery.

Such a decision highlights the immense appeal and potential life-changing opportunities that the DV lottery offers. The prospect of a brighter future in the United States, with the ability to work full-time and be accompanied by his immediate family members, ultimately led him to prioritize the DV lottery over their prior investment.

However, despite the increased number of Bhutanese being selected in the DV lottery, many face challenges throughout the migration process. According to Phuntsho Dorji, who successfully immigrated to the United States in 2014 with the DV lottery, a significant number of Bhutanese applicants fail to secure visas due to factors beyond the complexity of the visa processing itself. Dorji emphasizes that limited research and reading habits, coupled with a sense of reluctance among Bhutanese individuals, often hinder their success.

In an unexpected turn of events, a Bhutanese woman, who initially had little interest or awareness of the Diversity Visa (DV) lottery, has been selected as a winner, opening the doors to a new life for her and her family. The woman shared her journey, saying, “I had no idea about the DV lottery until my sister urged me to apply. She said there was no cost involved, so I decided to give it a try. I never imagined that I would be chosen!”

With a total investment of approximately Nu 1.5 million throughout the application process, the family’s dreams of a brighter future are now on the horizon. By the end of May 2023, they will embark on an exciting new chapter in their lives, filled with hope and prospects.

Phuntsho Dorji has been in the US since 2014, he assists most Bhutanese in getting DV, and he agreed that DV is fueling Bhutanese global migration. In recent years, Bhutan has witnessed a remarkable efflux of Bhutanese, more than 150 individuals along with their families successfully migrated through the Diversity Visa (DV) lottery program.

With a staggering number of over 25,000 Bhutanese individuals forming a vibrant community on the DV lottery group in Telegram, it is evident that the allure of the United States has captured the hearts and aspirations of Bhutanese including civil servants, business owners, and various other segments of the population.