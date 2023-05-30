12th Expert Group meeting on Bhutan-China boundary issue

Share Facebook

The 12th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) on the Bhutan-China Boundary Issue was held in Thimphu, Bhutan from 24th to 25thMay 2023 according to the Foreign Ministry.



The Bhutanese delegation was led by Mr. Letho Tobdhen Tangbi, Secretary of the International Boundaries, and the Chinese delegation was led by H. E. Mr. Hong Liang, Director-General of the Department Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

The two sides reviewed the positive consensus reached at the 11thEGM in Kunming, China and held frank and constructive discussions to take forward the implementation of the Three-Step Roadmap. They expressed satisfaction on the progress made in the implementation of the Roadmap during the 12th EGM in Thimphu.

The two sides expressed their confidence in the Three-Step Roadmap and reiterated the importance of increasing the frequency of their meetings to make further progress in its implementation. They agreed to hold the next EGM in Beijing at an early date.

The two sides also agreed to hold the 25th Round of Bhutan-China Boundary Talks as soon as possible at mutually convenient dates.

The meeting was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere in keeping with the close ties of friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and China.