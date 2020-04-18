14 Bhutanese abroad test positive for Corona

10 Bhutanese in New York have tested positive for COVID-19. The Foreign Minister (Dr) Tandi Dorji said in New York they are aware of six COVID-19 positive cases officially through the mission but as per the news there is around 10 and of them two have recovered, two are at home and rest six are in isolation at the house provided by His Majesty.

They are being taken care of by the task force members in New York.

Lyonpo said there might be some more Bhutanese in New York who have COVID-19 but they could be asymptomatic. However, the Bhutanese embassy are in touch with the affected Bhutanese in New York.

Apart from the 10 cases in New York, there is one Bhutanese student in Czech Republic who has recovered a week ago and he was well taken care of by the university. He is kept in isolation and he said there has been no problem so far. Another covid-19 patient in UK is being taken care of by her husband and she is not serious and is being treated at home.

One youth in Doha is being taken care of by the Bhutanese embassy in Kuwait and recovering.

Then there is one Bhutanese girl in Mumbai who is working in one hotel and is being taken care of by the hotel. She is kept in an isolation facility at the hospital and she has some cough but is not serious.

Meanwhile, all the Bhutanese abroad who have tested positive are not serious. Lyonpo said they just have cough and mild fever and are well taken care of by the respective embassies, their employers and institutions. The government, though, is in constant touch with them.