150 years of Mahatma Gandhi celebrated at India House

The Embassy of India organized a special function to mark the Grand Finale of the 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi celebrations, culminating in his birth anniversary on 2nd October 2020 at the India House Auditorium, Thimphu.

It was graced by the Minister for Home and Cultural Affairs Sherub Gyeltshen with other prominent guest Dasho Paljor J Dorji, Special Advisor, National Environment Commission of Bhutan, Mr. Arun Kapur, Founder-Director of the Royal Academy and Ms. Tshewang Pelden, Principal, National Institute for Zorig Chusum.

Lyonpo paid a tribute to Gandhiji, also giving away the prizes to the winners of various online competitions, to mark this occasion.

Over the last two years, the Embassy of India had collaborated with different organizations of Bhutan to organize multifarious activities and events to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

