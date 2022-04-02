157,143 individuals Biometric data collected till date

Share Facebook

Despite the lockdown, the Department of Information Technology and Telecom (DITT) under collected the biometric data of 27,192 individuals in March 2022, which is a total of 157,143 individuals so far.

According to the Head of Application Management Division under DITT, Sonam Penjor, as previously reported, progress was hampered by extended lockdowns in many of the targeted dzongkhags, causing the department to come to a halt several times.

All Bhutanese citizens aged eight years and older will have their biometric data collected for NDI. The collection of biometric data began in Bumthang, Chukha, Gasa, Haa, Mongar, Pemagatshel, Punakha, Thimphu, Trashigang, Wangdue Phodrang, and Zhemgang.

The biggest advantage of the Digital ID of the person is that all the information of the person will be stored and based around the Digital ID of the person. This could be health records, land records, tax records, revenue and bank records, business records, education records, census records, etc.

An individual can use his or her Digital ID to access all this information and also use the ID to complete online procedures to avail services.

To protect the privacy of the person access to the information will be compartmentalized and restricted. So tax officials cannot access the health records of a person.

A key component of Digital ID is collecting the biometric details of people, like eyes and all fingerprints for verification and security.

The data collection is expected to be completed in one and half years’ time, but the progress was hampered owing to the country’s unexpected lockdowns.