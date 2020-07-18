16,792 apply for the Druk Gyalpo’s Relief Kidu- Phase II so far

In the Phase II of the Druk Gyalpo’s Relief Kidu that started on 7 July, a total of 16,792 have applied for Kidu till date. Of the total, 14,705 are those who have reapplied and 2,086 are new applicants.

For now, the verification for the Phase II is under process. The Phase II for Druk Gyalpo’s Relief Kidu for affected individuals will continue from July until September 2020.

As announced on April 30, 2020, the amounts are revised to Nu 10,000 and Nu 7,000 per month respectively, in anticipation of a rising number of applicants.

An official from Druk Gyalpo’s Relief Kidu Center said that individuals who received Kidu in Phase I (April – June 2020) will have to re-apply and provide additional information.

“We have to look in and see which sector should be granted Kidu. Individuals who received the Kidu in Phase I need to re-apply for further assessments. Applications are also open to new applicants who have been affected by the pandemic. Since the government has announced various economic activities, it is pictured that some of the existing Kidu beneficiaries will no longer require Kidu under Phase II,” he said.

The Relief Kidu has granted about Nu 700 million to over 23,000 affected people between April and June 2020.It has also supported over 23,000 individuals during the first three months (April – June 2020). In addition, over 13,000 children from affected families also received child support Kidu.

A National Resilience Fund of Nu 30 billion was established to support the Comprehensive National Response to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The support included the grant of the Druk Gyalpo’s Relief Kidu for individuals directly affected by the pandemic.