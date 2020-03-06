18 test negative for COVID-19 and 22 more to go

The Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering announced that the first 18 tests of those who had first contact with the 76-year-old COVID-19 afflicted American Tourist were all negative, according to the results of the Royal Centre for Disease Control (RCDC), released on Friday evening.

The negative tests included the 56-year-old partner of the patient including the travel guide and the driver.

They were among the first batch of 18 suspects. The RCDC is working on the second batch of 22 samples as of now.

Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering announced the outcome on BBS and on his Facebook page.

Update: All 39 tested negative including the second batch