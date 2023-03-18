2 Aspiring NC candidates from Gasa

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The National Council election campaign period began on 14 March and ends on 18 April 2023. There are 2 candidates for Gasa.

Dorji Khandu, 37, is the incumbent NC member from Gasa, and he is re-contesting.

“For the past decade, Gasa has been represented by the most seasoned and high-caliber parliamentarians in the Parliament of Bhutan. We have a tremendous responsibility to maintain this benchmark. Therefore, I wish to continue to contribute, by working tirelessly in fulfilling the sacred mandate of the great institution, the great visions of our beloved, His Majesty The King and the dreams of the people,” Dorji Khandu said.

“I have a firm conviction and commitment to serve the nation, in general, and the constituency, in particular, through more than a decade of experience and expertise in businesses, engineering, and legislation,” he added.

Having finished his Bachelors in Engineering from Rangsit University, Thailand and double masters of Engineering from University of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka and Business and Administration from University of Canberra, Australia, Dorji Khandu aspires to become a better person rather than a politician.

“I will only aspire to become a better human being, and ever more prepared to stand for what it takes to be the voice of the voiceless. I believe that we can make the right choice for our shared future and ensure brighter days.”

The second NC candidate from Gasa is Tshering, 49, with 19 years of experience in service and contesting for the first time. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Language and Cultural Studies, and a Masters in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Montana, USA.

Having served as a lecturer, vice principal and programme coordinator at the Royal Academy of Performing Arts for 16 years and serving the next three years at Zorig Chusum as the vice principal, Tshering has been affiliated with culture for most his life. As his job and education was mostly around culture, Tshering told the paper that he aspires to bring in changes through law revisions with focus given on culture.