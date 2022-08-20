2 King’s Scholarships in Cornell University

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The King’s Scholarships of Bhutan at Cornell University were established on 16 August through an exchange of letters between Ambassador Doma Tshering, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations, on behalf of the Royal Civil Service Commission, and Mr. Jonathan Burdick, Vice Provost of Enrollment and Ms. Wendy Wolford, Vice Provost for International Affairs of Cornell University.

Under this partnership, the King’s Scholarship will be awarded to two undergraduate students from Bhutan admitted to Cornell University in the fields of Applied Economics and Management in the Dyson School in the SC Johnson College of Business, and Agricultural Science in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

The establishment of The King’s Scholarships at Cornell University is inspired by His Majesty The King’s vision of a well-educated, forward looking society that is ready to meet and seize the opportunities of the 21st century. The Scholarships advance the Royal Government’s commitment to strengthen Bhutan’s human capital and invest in the development of a future pool of leadership within the civil service.

The signing ceremony took place on 16 August 2022 at Cornell University’s campus in Ithaca, New York. Besides the signatories, attendees at the ceremony included Professor Michael Kotlikoff, Provost, and Mr. Fred Van Sickle, Vice President of Alumni Affairs and Development of Cornell University.