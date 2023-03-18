2 NC candidates from Thimphu

Share Facebook

Leki Tshering, 45, from Thimphu is running for the National Council Elections 2023. He has 11 years of experience in the field of education and 5 years of experience in the private sector. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in primary education.

He wants to be the one who regularly talks with the public and become an advocate for their problems and ideas at the highest level of government.

The second candidate from Thimphu is 38-year-old Nima Gyeltshen. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Law.

Having served as a NC Member from Thimphu in 2013 to 2018, he has prior political experience.

He said he is confident of serving once again in a better and improved manner. Since the pandemic has severely handicapped both the nation and the people at the same time, he thinks that numerous policies and regulations need to be altered for the benefit of all.