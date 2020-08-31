23 lockdown violation cases so far

Share Facebook

With three cases of lockdown violation in the first week of lockdown, the cases with Royal Bhutan Police has now reached 23 cases as of 27 August since the start of the national lockdown.

Pemagatshel and Samtse topped the highest with four cases each followed by Bumthang with three cases. The two top incidents are illegal movement from one place to another and people going for fishing. There were also cases of gambling and opening of shops illegally.

Gasa, Lhuentse, Mongar, Haa, Punakha, Samdrupjongkhar, Tashiyangtse, Tsirang and Zhemgang had no single case so far. The rest contributed one to two cases each.

Thimphu police received 102 total cases since the lockdown. The registered cases consist of both criminal and lockdown violation. The cases comprise of domestic violence, substance abuse, prowling and loitering cases.

The maximum cases received were in connection to intoxication, loitering after drinking at night and substance abuse. They have received 15 cases of domestic violence cases of which five cases were compromised.

The Officer Commanding (OC) said that they have not kept any arrested suspects as they do not want to pose unnecessary risk to old detainees in the detention center by detaining them. They were all sent on surety as the cases were not serious and they will be called back for investigation once the lockdown is lifted.

During such times they face a lot of challenges, he said, adding that they have manpower shortage and fuel consumption has become high as each and every suspect has to be picked from the scene of crime and has to be dropped after completing all the formalities. No matter how minor the crime is, a police car has to be sent to pick them up.

“A police team comprising of desuups are on patrolling duty 24/7. We urge public to stay home unless there is something unavoidable to attain. If it is something to do with shopping, then go with a card and return home immediately,” he added.

