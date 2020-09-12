245 cases, 84 active cases and 161 recovered as on Monday

Share Facebook

In total, Bhutan has 245 positive cases of which 164 are male while 81 are female. Of the total cases, 161 have recovered.

When it comes to testing, they have tested 117,494 so far and for now, the ministry is carrying out a mass testing for all the three armed forces, DANTAK and IMTART official in the country.

In total they have around 7,000 people from these communities from across the country and the testing has already begun. The unlocking of lockdown has not been applied to them, which means they are still under lockdown.

As of now, from 7,000 people they have already tested 2,352 and all tested negative.

In total they have quarantined 14,231 people as of now, of which 1,162 people are still under quarantine in 58 quarantine facilities in the country.

Health Minister Dechen Wangmo said, “It is not that we do not have any risk, it is just that we got shifted from higher risk to lower risk. No place is safe at this point because even after 1000’s of meetings globally, no one has come to any conclusion on how we get infected, from where and its cure. We are yet to know the cause and cure.”

Some have expressed saying this is same like a seasonal flu and this can do harm, she said, adding that, however, one never know what this disease can cause in the future. “For that matter, I feel taking preventive measure before it is too late is a must. This can be done by coming together and by taking responsibility as citizens,” she said.

She urged people to visit flu clinic if they happen to get any flu like symptoms. They have the facility of antigen testing in all the 54 flu clinics across the country.

She also emphasized on lockdown violation which can be one main factor leading to local transmission.

Meanwhile, she said that the use of facemask should be taken seriously whereby a child aged between 6 to 12 years should use facemask under the supervision of an adult. When it comes to child below 5 years of age, they need not have to use the mask as they will have breathing complications.

However, she said, “They should avoid crowd as far as possible and make sure to cover the infant well using soft cloths.”

Thursday saw 4 new cases from Phuentsholing were detected from the flu clinic of which two were officials working at the Mini Dry Port and and another two were RBA personnel who are contacts of the cases detected earlier.

On Saturday 2 RBP personnel from Gelephu and 1 RBA personnel from Phuentsholing tested positive.

Sunday saw two cases from Phuentsholing and one 25-year-old female testing positive in Samdrup Jongkhar from the community surveillance. This is the second community case from Samdrup Jongkhar.

Monday saw a woman in quarantine in Paro from the middle east testing positive.

