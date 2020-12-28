250 shops identified in Thimphu for opening

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

250 shops are to be opened in the different zones in Thimphu, and the health surveillance teams have already tested all of the shopkeepers. Thromde will provide them with cards after testing negative for COVID-19, and the shopkeepers are required to wear and display the cards so that it is easily visible.

Head of Office of Performance Management under His Majesty’s Secretariat, Karma Yonten, said workers living in different zones are to be escorted by the DeSuups, and if the owners of shops are located in the super zones then the city bus will pick and drop them while following the strict zone protocols.

As the shopkeepers are exposed to different people, therefore, they are requested to follow extra precaution by staying in a separate room after work, so that they can keep their family members safe against COVID-19. The health protocols are to be strictly followed due to the severity of the virus transmission. “So when you come home, take a shower and change clothes,” Karma Yonten added.

He said they received a long list of shops that wanted to open during the first lockdown, but many shops could not be contacted this time because the contact numbers were incorrect. Some shop owners had complained because they were left out.

According to Karma Yonten, Thimphu Thromde took the responsibility, and even before the lockdown started, they had already put plans in place and had selected 250 shops in different zones through a lucky dip system.

Message from The Bhutanese

Dear Reader,

You are reading this article for free on the website but it is almost three days after it has been published. If you want access to new stories on the day of its publication, which is early Saturday morning, in your email then subscribe to the Electronic Copy or the PDF version of the paper and stay ahead.

This paper has broken some of the biggest and impactful stories in Bhutan and strives to provide good content that is often exclusive and different from other papers.

For a year’s subscription M-BoB Nu 500 to the BoB Account Number – 100915844 with Account name – The Bhutanese.

For two years subscription send in Nu 1,000.

Then take a screenshot of the transaction and email it along with your email ID to ad.bhutanese@gmail.com .

The PDF copy of the paper will be sent to you.

Please check the email address properly when sending your screen shot. In case you do not get your PDF copy call Sonam Dema 17801081.

Despite the lockdown, The Bhutanese paper is still publishing its paper in the E-Copy format that you can get in your email.

Thank You,

The Bhutanese