261 cases as MoH announces vaccine protocol

As of Monday, Bhutan has 261 confirmed cases reported, out of which 177 are male and 84 female. 69 are active cases, out of which 192 have recovered.

On Monday two quarantined women who returned from the middle east tested positive. On Sunday one customs officer in Phuentsholing in quarantine tested positive.

On Saturday 6 cases were detected of which 5 were in quarantine and 1 was in self containment. Friday 6 new cases were reported. 2 from India were quarantined at Phuentsholing. 3 were RBP personnel aged 43 to 54 who were in quarantine in Gelephu and are primary contacts of a case earlier detected in Gelephu.

1 is a 49-year-old RBP personnel working at a point of entry in Samdrup Jongkhar who was detected through mass screening.

So far Bhutan has conducted 125,566 COVID-19 tests. Health ministry has tested 6,469 IMTRAT, DANTAK and the Armed Forces. Out of which, 1,097 test was done on RBP, of which 2 came positive, 2,112 tests done for RBA, 384 from RBG and 2,876 test done for IMTRAT and DANTAK, and no one tested positive so far.

During the press brief, Health Minister Dechen Wangmo said that now the four schools in Phuentsholing has been relocated and a total of 1,610 tests were done to students, teachers and their families. They are undergoing seven days quarantine and on day 8 they will be tested again. While in Samdrup Jongkhar 532 were tested and apart from one who tested yesterday, no new cases are there so far.

Currently there are 2,397 in quarantine facilities and 11,777 are discharged from the facilities so far. There are 78 quarantine facilities in the country.

Ministry of Health (MoH) is ready with approved guidelines as to how COVID-19 vaccine will be allocated in the country when the vaccine comes. Health Minister Dechen Wangmo said Bhutan will be initially allocating COVID-19 vaccine for 20 percent of its population. The vaccines will be given in four phases.

Phase 1 will be health workers, active frontliners, elderly population and those with diseases.

Phase 2 is passive frontliners (media), students of 12 years and above and staff of schools and colleges.

Phase 3 is pregnant women and children less than 12 years.

Phase 4 is rest of the population.

Message from The Bhutanese

Dear Reader,

You are reading this article for free on the website but it is almost three days after it has been published. If you want access to new stories on the day of its publication, which is early Saturday morning, in your email then subscribe to the Electronic Copy or the PDF version of the paper and stay ahead.

This paper has broken some of the biggest and impactful stories in Bhutan and strives to provide good content that is often exclusive and different from other papers.

For a year’s subscription M-BoB Nu 500 to the BoB Account Number – 100915844 with Account name – The Bhutanese.

For two years subscription send in Nu 1,000.

Then take a screenshot of the transaction and email it along with your email ID to ad.bhutanese@gmail.com .

The PDF copy of the paper will be sent to you.

Please check the email address properly when sending your screen shot. In case you do not get your PDF copy call Sonam Dema 17801081.

Despite the lockdown, The Bhutanese paper is still publishing its paper in the E-Copy format that you can get in your email.

Thank You,

The Bhutanese