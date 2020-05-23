27 COVID-19 positive cases

Health Minister Dechen Wangmo said that two women aged 28 and 30, who returned from the Middle East, tested positive on Friday. Both the women arrived in the country on 11 May.

“They are from the quarantine facilities in Thimphu. They were initially negative but tested positive later,” the Health Minister said during the COVID-19 press conference on friday. On Saturday a 33-year-old female from the Middle East tested positive.

On Monday there were three new cases of two males of 23 and 29 years old and one female a 29-year-old all from the Middle East.

Of the 27 cases (9 males and 18 females), 22 of them came from the Middle East, 2 from Europe and 3 from the US.

Lyonpo said that 15,726 samples have been tested in the country so far. 4,227 have been tested through reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and 11,499 have been tested through rapid diagnostic test (RDT). A total of 6,783 people were placed in quarantine. 5,694 were released from quarantine. There are 1,089 people are currently in quarantine. Around 1,000 people placed under secondary surveillance. There are 59 quarantine facilities.