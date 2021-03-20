28 April poll day for third thromde elections

Share Facebook

The selection of candidates for the post of Thrompon and signature process by aspiring candidates for the post of Thromde Tshopga will begin from 20 March and the election campaign will begin from 2 April.

“Any election campaign before the issue of notification calling Local Government elections shall be dealt as per the electoral laws,” ECB notified.

ECB also notified that ministers, members of the Parliament, officials or members of a political party and local government post holders will be prohibited from campaigning directly or indirectly for any candidate. As per the notification, a candidate for the thromde elections cannot exceed his or her election campaign expenses beyond Nu 75,000.

Public debate will be held on 12, 13 and 14 April for the three thromdes.

In the meantime, the registration for postal ballots, which began on 1 March will close on 23 March.

The term of the Thromde Tshogdes of Gelegphu, Phuentshogling and Thimphu ended on 26 Feburary. Samdrupjongkhar’s Thromde Tshogde will complete its tenure on October 2021.