30 lockdown violation cases registered with Thimphu police

Thimphu police has registered 30 cases related to lockdown violation since the second lockdown as of now.

Though they do not detain any suspects with the risk of local transmission in the detention, this time they have detained two suspects who are repeat offenders.

Police said that before detaining any suspects they are being tested for COVID-19 and will be detained only if they test negative. The other suspects are sent on bail and will be called for investigation once the lockdown is lifted.

The crimes they have committed are crossing their respective zones, obstruction under the influence of alcohol and obstruction to lawful authority.

The case will be investigated and forwarded to court and they will be charged for breach of public order and tranquility.

The grading of an offence shall be petty misdemeanor as per section 499 of Penal Code of Bhutan (PCB) 2004.

