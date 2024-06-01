300 mn proposal outlay for Samdrup Jongkhar integrated check post in 13th Five-Year-Plan

Share Facebook

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, D.N Dhungyel, shared that the government has a Nu 300 million proposal outlay for the Samdrup Jongkhar Integrated Check Post (ICP) in the 13th Five-Year-Plan (FYP).

Once completed, the ICP in Samdrup Jongkhar is expected to cater up to 9,818 individuals and 3,251 vehicles on a monthly basis.

Also, in the 13th FYP, the government is prioritizing the construction of other major locations on the Bhutan-India border.

The government has requested Government of India (GoI) for the designation of additional Foreigners’ Check Post (FCP) in Darranga for the entry and exit of third-country nationals.

During the visit of His Majesty The King to India in November 2023, GoI agreed to designate Darranga as immigration check post between Bhutan and India.

Currently, GoI is working towards operationalizing the FCP by putting in necessary infrastructure and systems in place. Government is hopeful that this will be operationalized at the earliest within the next two months so that foreign tourists can enter and leave from Samdrup Jongkhar.

Department of Law and Order will do the construction, and necessary automation for immigration will be done by Department of Immigration.