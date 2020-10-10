309 COVID-19 cases in the country as of Tuesday with 18 active cases

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The total COVID-19 cases reported so far is 309 in the country, of which 215 are male and 94 are female. Currently 18 are active cases (15 male and 3 female).

In one week, 22 cases, age between 20 to 54 were reported in the country, out of which 21 are male and 1 is female. Out of 22 cases reported, 4 are Bhutanese and the rest are non-national.

Of 22 cases reported last week, 10 cases were reported from IMTRAT in Phuentsholing and 12 cases were from quarantine facilities. From 12 cases reported from quarantine facility, 11 cases are imported and one is the primary contact.

A total of 291 has recovered from the virus and the country has 94 percent of recovery rate.

A total of 152,450 tests has been conducted in the country. A total of 32,000 tests were conducted with Antigen so far, 43,000 people tested with Antibody and 73,977 tested with RT-PCR. Antigen and RT-PCR test is done through nose and mouth and Antibody through blood.

Antibody testing is tested through blood where a patient is in the verge to recovering from COVID-19 and this test can tell whether a person is COVID positive or negative. Antigen test helps to find out a patient who is already sick while RT-PCR is the best test among all but it takes around 6 hours for the result. According to the severity of the patient, the tests are conducted.

Health Minister Dechen Wangmo in the press brief requested the public if they have any flu like symptoms to visit flu clinics. The minister said the number of people visiting the flu clinic is increasing which is a good sign. Antigen test is done and also sample is taken for RT-PCR test if incase there is a doubt.

So far more than 2,000 people COVID-19 tests have been done in the Flu Clinic. Other than the COVID-19 testing, flu clinic is also used as a means of reaching out to people with Tuberculosis and MoH is integrating services in the flu clinic.

The Minister again requested the public to avail these services as Tuberculosis is also a big public health concern in Bhutan. One reason is, TB is also contagious and more importantly, the multi-drug resistant Tuberculosis (MDR TB) are even more dangerous. TB screening is also provided in the flu clinic as well.

Meanwhile, the samples were taken from all the inpatient in all the hospital for influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and no one has tested positive for these and also in every two weeks, all the health staffs are tested to ensure that there is no infection.

Message from The Bhutanese

Dear Reader,

Advertise with The Bhutanese for your money’s worth

Whether you are a government agency or a private business, the COVID-19 Pandemic and its economic impact means every Ngultrum counts when you want to advertise a tender, vacancy, public notification or your business.

Advertise with The Bhutanese which is the only newspaper in Bhutan that reaches all 20 Dzongkhags according to a 2019 BICMA Circulation Audit.

Apart from being widely read we also place your advertisements in our popular Facebook and Twitter pages which have more followers than all other private media combined.

Our rates are far more reasonable than those of state owned media outlets.

Contact us at: Mb Nos 77351243, 17231307, 17255501 (At all hours and holidays)

Landline: 335605 Fax: 02 335593 (9 am to 5 pm)

Email: ad.bhutanese@gmail.com (At all hours and holidays)