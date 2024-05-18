Saving the Periled ‘Tigers of the River’

Share Facebook

Golden Mansheer (Tor putitora), is popularly known as ‘the tiger of the river’ for being a top predator in the freshwater ecosystem with a reputation as the world’s hardest fighting sport fish.

Today, the majestic species is facing extinction threats amid rising illegal fishing activities and habitat destruction. There is only a few thousand Golden Mahseer left in the world today, making them an endangered species found only in the wild rivers of South Asia.

In Bhutan, Golden Mahseers are found in rivers of southern and eastern regions of the country. With a striking golden color and size which grow to an impressive length up to 2.7 meter (9 feet) and weigh over 54 kilograms, Golden Mahseer is regarded as one of the most majestic fish species in South Asia’s freshwater ecosystems.

Golden Mahseer holds a profound cultural and religious importance in Bhutan, known locally as Ser-Nya (golden-fish) is one of the eight auspicious symbols in Buddhism.

Bhutan’s major rivers are home to two species of Mahseer: The Golden Mahseer (Tor putitora), and the near-threatened Chocolate Mahseer (Neolissochilus hexagonolepsis).

Threats

This migratory species, now classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red list, is facing severe threats from overexploitation, habitat destruction, and illegal fishing practices in its native range, including the rivers of Bhutan. The Golden Mahseer thrives in the pristine waters of Drangme Chhu, Mangde Chhu, and Manas River systems in Bhutan.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), freshwater habitats are disappearing three times faster than forests. For the endangered species, the primary threat is found to be illegal fishing.

According to the study conducted by the Nature Conservation Division (NCD) under the Department of Forest and Park Services (DoFPS), destructive fishing methods such as electric shocks, cast nets, gill nets, dynamite, and poisoning are commonly used which are severely impacting the fish population in our rivers.

Meanwhile, the Drangme Chhu area in Zhemgang is designated for catch-and-release recreational fishing, and the forest officials regularly patrol and conduct community awareness campaigns. However, illegal fishing remains rampant. Last year alone, thirteen instances were recorded, though the actual number is believed to be much higher.

“We impose fines based on the equipment used in illegal fishing. For the Golden Mahseer, the fine is Nu. 5000. However, we haven’t caught anyone fishing for mahseer yet, and no fines have been imposed as per our records,” a forest official reported.

The nation’s GDP heavily depends on hydropower dams, which also poses another significant threat. These dams disrupt the migratory routes and spawning grounds of the Golden Mahseer, leading to habitat fragmentation and population decline. During breeding seasons, the dams limit fish mobility to their natal spawning grounds, reducing reproduction rates and causing genetic isolation as well.

Conservation efforts

Kinley, a manager at the Royal Manas Eco Lodge Park and a certified fly-fishing guide with the River Guides of Panbang, believes that providing alternative livelihoods and educating local community on sustainable practices could be one of the key solutions.

“If the local community depending on fishing are provided with an alternative means to earn their livelihood—it would reduce illegal fishing,” he says, “and most importantly, some advocacy on proper fishing techniques could help reduce illegal destructive fishing.”

Leki Gyeltshen, a local resident said, most of the villagers in the community have little or no knowledge on the importance of the endangered species such as golden mahseer. He said, it is due to lack of advocacy in the community. “If the respective officials take initiatives to create awareness on endangered species and fishing rules and regulations, this might help protect what is precious.”

Most villagers are reluctant to comment on fishing, and it remains a challenge to understand and estimate the depth of the illegal fishing in the community.

Meanwhile, those with little knowledge on golden mahseer said, they did not understand why some foreigners are allowed to fish for golden mahseer while locals are prohibited.

“Numerous studies are being done by the government however, the protection is still a question,” said Kinley Dorji, a nine-year-certified fly-fishing trainer. “Hopefully, recreational fishing, which has been opened for tourists with ecotourism, will help reduce illegal fishing.”

Ecotourism, a solution?

A community of 27 households in Berti village, under Trong Gewog, used to be dependent on fishing. They have a 5.7-kilometer designated area for them to fish, but the only gear they are permitted to use is a cast net, and were prohibited to fish at the Royal Manas Park’s area and river. And if they come across Mahseer, they are to release it immediately.

As the government promotes ecotourism in the country, an eco-camp is under-construction in Zarkabla village and the officials are planning to come up with a new one in Pantang. There’s a new eco-camp under construction in the Yangbari village which is expected to be completed by this coming fall.

According to the Tshogpa, “We held a meeting before starting the developmental activities. We have thirty-two youths divided into five groups who will manage the recreational eco-tourism in our community. This will create employment opportunities and benefit the local residents.”

Recreational fishing eco-tourism is emerging as a potential solution, with eco-camps being constructed to raise awareness and provide sustainable income for locals.

Fishing for Golden Mahseer in Bhutan has been legalized through changes to forestry regulations. Anglers must use single-barbless hooks with artificial lures and follow a strict “catch-and-immediate-release” policy. Possessing Golden Mahseer, dead or alive, is illegal.

International anglers must be guided by a nationally certified fishing guide.

In prime fishing locations like Mangde Chhu, Drangme Chhu, Punatshang Chhu, and Manas, only two groups can launch per week during peak seasons.

Permits are available online through the Online Forestry Services.

This story was supported through a grant from GRID-Arendal and the Vanishing Treasures with the United Nation Environmental Program (UNEP).