3,669 arrested in 2023 for drugs up from 1,577 in 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

As per Royal Bhutan Police a total of 3,669 individuals were arrested for substance use in the year 2023. This marks a significant increase from the previous year, where 1,557 individuals were arrested.

The statistics highlight the highest seizure of pharmaceutical drugs, with Spasmo Proxyvon Plus capsules being the most confiscated substance. In 2022, RBP seized 256,385 capsules, while 243,849 capsules were seized in 2023.

Other substances seized include Nitrosun tablets, Nitrazepam tablets, Dendrite, Corex, cannabis leaves, resin (hashish), thinner, brown sugar, correcting fluid and Ketamine.

The report indicates an increase in the seizure of some substances from 2022 to 2023, such as pharmaceutical drug Nitrosun tablets, the seizure increased from 1,667 tablets to 2,401, Corex seizure increased to 203 bottles from 165, cannabis leaves to 14.97 kgs from 6.07 kgs, Thinner solvent seizure to 148.01 litres from 16.41 litres and correcting fluid to 12 pens from 4 pens.

However, the record also indicates a decrease in the seizure of some substances such as brown sugar from 5.29 gms to 0.36 mgs and hashish from 2.04 kgs to 1.91 kgs.

There are even new drug seizures in 2023 such as 0.0006 kg of Ketamine and 550 gms of Dendrite solvent. Contrast to the new seizures, there was no seizure of one particular pharmaceutical substance, Nitrazepam tables which had 31 tablet seizure in 2022.

The majority of arrests were made in relation to substance abuse, with 2,830 individuals arrested in 2023 and 1,159 in 2022.

Additionally, 741 individuals were arrested for illicit trafficking in 2023, compared to 389 in 2022. The report also reveals that 60 individuals were arrested for the illegal sale of inhalants in 2023, while only 4 were arrested in 2022.

Also, 38 individuals were arrested for illegal possession in 2023 and 5 arrests made in 2022.

Age wise, the majority of arrests in 2023 were in the age group of 25 years and above with 1,758 individuals arrested, followed by 1,551 arrests in the 18 to 24 years age group and 360 arrests below the age of 17 years.

In 2022, the majority of arrests were in the 18 to 24 years age group, with 727 arrests.

Gender wise, the report shows that the majority of the arrested individuals were male, with 3,437 males arrested in 2023 and 1,471 in 2022. However, there was an increase in female arrests, with 86 arrests in 2022 and 232 in 2023.

Thimphu Division XI recorded the highest number of arrests, with 1,506 individuals arrested in 2023 and 719 in 2022.

Phuntsholing Division III had 740 arrests in 2023 and 225 in 2022, Gelephu’s Division V with 382 arrests in 2023 and 88 in 2022, Samtse Division IV with 275 arrests in 2023 and 56 in 2022 and Paro with 222 arrests and 187 respectively.