37-year-old father and 9-year-old son killed in accident

On 18 January at around 3:40 pm, an alto car went off-road from a cliff in Chepkhola in Jigmecholing Gewog, Sarpang.

The cliff measures about 250 meters below the road, and during the time of the incident, 4 family members were in the vehicle including the driver. The father and son died on the spot.

According to police, the cause of the accident could be due to not having proper control over the vehicle, as the driver was issued the driver’s license recently about 5 months ago.

The road condition, which falls along the National Highway towards Zhemgang, is black topped and in a good condition for vehicles to ply on. It was reported that there was no approaching vehicles on both the sides of the road.

It was found that the family was driving towards Bumthang from Sarpang, as the family is currently residing in Chumey, Bumthang. The son was going to be in third grade this year.

The wife and the daughter were evacuated and admitted to Gelephu Referral Hospital for medical treatment. The 27-year-old mother and 11-year-old daughter are in stable condition as of now.

The evacuation was carried out by the rescue team of RBP Gelephu along with forest officials and locals.