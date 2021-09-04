4,599 graduates to appear for PE on 5 September

Share Facebook

A total of 4,599 graduates have registered to appear for the Preliminary Examination (PE) of the Bhutan Civil Service Examination (BCSE) 2021, which will be held on 5 September.

Of the total 4,599 graduates, 858 graduates have completed their degrees outside Bhutan, and a total of 3,741 graduates completed their degree in-country. There are a total of 2,311 female candidates and 2,288 are male candidates. They come from 219 colleges based in 16 different countries.

According to the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC), 4,400 graduates appeared for PE last year, followed by 3,256 graduates in 2019 and 3,218 graduates in 2018.

In consideration of the health safety protocol, and for the convenience of the candidates, RCSC conducted the PE in Mongar last year. This year too, they have offered PE in Mongar, as an optional venue. 212 candidates have signed up to appear for the PE in Mongar.

RCSC has exempted the MBBS graduates from appearing for the PE since the requirement of the MBBS graduates in the civil service far exceeds the supply.

The total number of vacancies for the candidates appearing for the PE is 512, excluding 30 vacancies for the MBBS graduates and 300 vacancies for the B.Ed. graduates who will appear for the Main Examination (ME) later along with other graduates.

An official from RCSC said, the PE will be conducted in select school premises under the Thimphu Thromde and Mongar HSS this weekend. The examination will be conducted in strict adherence to the COVID-19 preventive measures put in place at the examination centers.

“We are thankful to the principals and teachers of the schools involved in the conduct of our examinations, for their continued support,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the objective of PE is to shortlist candidates for ME, and ensure a minimum standard required of a candidate. A candidate shall be permitted to appear PE for a maximum of three attempts only. PE papers shall be common to all categories of graduates.

PE has objective type questions to test the English and Dzongkha communication skills, logic and analytical, problem solving and data interpretation abilities of the candidates. Only those candidates who achieve the minimum cut off marks, as decided by RCSC, shall be eligible to sit for ME.

Marks obtained in PE shall not be carried forward to ME, and shall be valid only for that particular year/examination. RCSC may waive the requirement of PE for categories of professions that are accredited and certified by a competent body to practice that profession, and when there are critical shortages of such a profession.