48 actives cases in Phuentsholing doing well in the isolation ward

There are 48 active cases in isolation ward in Phuentsholing as of 3rd September of which 9 are female, 35 are male. Four are children and they are all below the age of nine years and there is also an 18 months old female child.

Out of 48 active cases, there are 3 patient with co-morbidities. So far all the COVID patients are doing well without any complication except for one patient who had diabetes and hypertension. The patient is in stable condition now. All the children with COVID are kept with their parents in the isolation ward in Phuentsholing.

Currently an isolation ward in RIGSS hostel can accommodate around 70 patients. The health official of Phuentsholing General Hospital said in the worst case scenario, the asymptomatic patients will be kept in the identified quarantine facilities. The hospital will deploy Desuup with few health workers. If positive patients become symptomatic then they will be shifted to RIGGS.

However, if the patient has some symptoms and if they are serious then the patient has to be monitored then they will be admitted in the isolation ward immediately.

The health official said so far Phuentsholing has been managing all the COVID cases without much difficulty but if the cases keeps coming in then the hospital might face shortage of manpower. Unless the cases gets critical, Phuentsholing can manage otherwise more experts will be required, the official added.

Another challenge the official mentioned is that they are worried about the current flu clinic which is inside hospital premises. He said it is risky and there is a high chance of getting exposed to the virus because any symptomatic person visits flu clinic.

However, the Health Minister Dechen Wangmo said that all flu clinics will be placed outside the hospital to avoid this risk.

Currently two doctors and 10 nurses are looking after the COVID patients in the isolation ward. A total of 16 health staff are there.

There is always a risk of getting exposed to virus but all the health Staffs are following COVID protocols and the health staffs who went to the de-isolation have tested negative, which means the health staff are strictly following the COVID protocols, said the health official.

