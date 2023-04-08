5 NC candidates from Wangdue Phodrang promise to work for Dzongkhag and Nation

Kuenley Tshering, 40, from Rubesa Gewog in Wangdue Phodrang. He said that he grew up in poverty with four siblings, but he made his way through life by getting educated.

He has a Master of Business Administration from Asia University (AEU) and Bachelor of Computer Application from Muthayammal College of Arts and Science, Tamil Nadu, India.

He worked at State Mining Corporation Limited from 2015 to 2022 and for 5 years in Chiphen Rigpel Project (Total Solution) Project-NIIT LTD & MOE.

Kuenley Tshering pledged to safeguard the integrity of the Constitution and uphold His Majesty’s Vision. For the benefit of Tsa-Wa-Sum, he will establish regulations and legislation after conducting study and consulting with the appropriate organizations and individuals and to advocate people on laws.

Additionally, he promises to assess the 13th Five-Year Plan to ensure that aid is provided and development objectives are successfully carried out and to assess information technology policy and support them in order to enhance public services, skills, and entrepreneurial prospects.

Karma Dorji, 53, is from Kazhi Gewog. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Language and Culture Studies from CLCS.

He spent 33 years with BBS as a senior producer, anchor, regional bureau chief, radio section head, and radio section program officer.

He made a commitment to uphold His Majesty’s Vision during the debate and protect national security and sovereignty while upholding the Constitution. Also, he promised to assist individuals and work in accordance with their needs. He also promised to address the vexed issue of cordyceps collection.

A Daga Gewog native, Ugyen, 48, is running in the National Council Elections for the first time. He holds a B.Sc. in Animal Science and a Diploma in International Dairy Production

He worked for the government for the last 24 years, including 7 of those years as the chief livestock officer in Wangdue Phodrang.

He promised to put sovereignty, national security concerns, and national identity first during the Wangdue Phodrang NC public debate.

In order to empower and benefit the people, he promises to introduce legislation that addresses issues relating to agriculture, such as the human-wildlife conflict, develop the economy, and strengthen Bhutan’s reputation.

He also pledged to review youth employment strategies and policies for youth engagement and productivity and to review Civil Service Act and policies to contain the brain drain.

38-year-old Nim Gyeltshen from Bjena Gewog in Wangdue Phodrang ran for a seat in the National Assembly elections in 2018 as a DPT candidate from Athang-Thedtsho. He has a BA with Honours from St. Joseph’s College, North Point Darjeeling, India.

He has 5 years of teaching experience and 10 years of work experience as a businessman.

Nim Gyeltshen pledged to reform laws and regulations at the national level in light of the new difficulties Bhutan is currently facing, provide the government with pertinent policies and plans to enable Bhutan’s economy to become self-sufficient, and introduce measures that would aid in creating jobs.

Additionally, he promises to implement comprehensive agriculture policies to raise national food security and improve rural livelihoods.

Similarly, he promises to assist individuals in obtaining services from various organizations at the dzongkhag level. Facilitate access to market for farm produces through addressing policy gaps and procedures.

Phub Dorji, 38, is from Gangtay Gewog and is contesting for the first time in the NC elections. He has a bachelor’s degree in English. He worked as a TV producer, anchor, writer, and editor for 12 years.

Phub Dorji promises to assess return times and streamline feedback processes in order to enhance the delivery of public services. He pledges to concentrate on the efficient use of resources in order to alleviate the escalating social inequities.

Additionally, he promises to strengthen institutions that fight corruption, encourage good governance, and concentrate on reviewing the complete autonomy of state-owned enterprises.