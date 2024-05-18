5-year-old boy dies in Paro while playing with his Kera

Share Facebook

In an unfortunate incident that occurred at a family’s residence in Lango, Paro a 5-year-old boy lost his life while he was playing by himself in a room.

The 5-year-old had just enrolled in class PP, and had a normal life like any other kid his age, active and passionate. The day started just as usual on 8 May, where he went to school, and class PP students were given holiday after lunch like every day.

The family of 6 members, a grandmother, parents and three sons had a normal day and towards evening the two elder brothers one in class 6 and one in class 2 went to attend their tuition classes. It was just about time when the two elder sons’ tuition was getting over, and the father had gone to pick them up.

The mother also headed out to fetch the cows as they live in Lango village side.

The father shared that while they were out, the unfortunate incident had occurred.

He said, “After I picked up my two elder sons from their tuition classes, and got home, the two elder sons got out and went home first, while I was parking my car, I heard my elder son shouting that my youngest son was hanging by the kera.”

The family reside in a two stored traditional Bhutanese house. Inside the house, the family have a room where traditional Bhutanese clothes hanging racks (Zashi) are there, and his youngest son’s body was found hanging there by the belt. They were confused as to how the child wrapped and hung himself on his own kera

By the time the father reached inside the house, the elder brother had already unfastened the kera and laid down the body.

The grandmother, who was also present in the house during the tragic incident, had no idea as she was in the kitchen doing the dishes.

The incident occurred around 7 pm.

The family took the son to the hospital, only to be told by the doctor that nothing could be done as the life was already lost. The doctor told them that the cause of death was lack of breath by hanging. The child had no other injuries.

The father shared a message saying, “I really hope no parents leave their child by themselves as any accident can occur like this unfortunate incident that happened to my family. We never know, and should always be extra vigilant when it comes to children.”