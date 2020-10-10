51 Dantak and 30 IMTRAT people have tested positive so far

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Of the 304 total national cases as of Friday IMTART had 30 cases while DANTAK had 51 cases. Most of these cases have been local transmission among them.

A silver lining is that the spread has been mainly among them due to the contained nature of their campuses but the risks are there.

IMTART and DANTAK campuses are two areas in Phuentsholing which are being identified as red zones.

The latest situation in the DANTAK containment area will be known once the test result is out. As of today, since the 14th day has been completed, they are testing 273 people in the DANTAK area and the result will be out probably at late night Friday.

Initially, the DANTAK area was considered as a high risk area and was contained for 21 days and since the risk was still not averted, it was extended by another 14 days.

Lyonpo said, “Both DANTAK and IMTART have been highly cooperative so far, following protocols from day one. We have one national protocol which they are also following.”

Message from The Bhutanese

Dear Reader,

You are reading this article for free on the website but it is almost three days after it has been published. If you want access to new stories on the day of its publication, which is early Saturday morning, in your email then subscribe to the Electronic Copy or the PDF version of the paper and stay ahead.

This paper has broken some of the biggest and impactful stories in Bhutan and strives to provide good content that is often exclusive and different from other papers.

For a year’s subscription M-BoB Nu 500 to the BoB Account Number – 100915844 with Account name – The Bhutanese.

For two years subscription send in Nu 1,000.

Then take a screenshot of the transaction and email it along with your email ID to ad.bhutanese@gmail.com .

The PDF copy of the paper will be sent to you.

Please check the email address properly when sending your screen shot. In case you do not get your PDF copy call Sonam Dema 17801081.

Despite the lockdown, The Bhutanese paper is still publishing its paper in the E-Copy format that you can get in your email.

Thank You,

The Bhutanese