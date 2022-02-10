6 babies delivered successfully by COVID positive mothers across Bhutan

Share Facebook

6 pregnant mothers who are COVID positive were able to sucessfully deliver their babies.

In Thimphu there was one normal delivery and another was a Cesarean Section (CS) baby. The CS had to be conducted due to prolonged labour.

It was sucessfully conducted by a team of Specialists and Operation theatre team in the operation theatre set up in an isolation ward. The mother and baby are doing well.

In Phuentsholing there were two normal deliveries.

Gelephu saw one normal delivery.

Samdrupjongkhar also saw a normal delivery.

The mother and babies are all doing well in all the above cases.

There are more than 20 COVID positive pregnant women in isolation centres across the country, who are being monitored continuously.

Some have already been discharged home after recovery and testing negative.