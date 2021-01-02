6 Children admitted with mothers in JDWNRH COVID isolation ward

Share Facebook

260 local cases so far

Medical Superintended at Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) Dr Gosar Pemba said COVID-19 patients who are not serious are kept in the isolation facility depending upon the number of cases, nurses are deployed.

The patients are first brought to hospital and do all the necessary checkup and if they are stable and have no other underlying diseases or symptoms then they are sent to isolation facility and not in the COVID-19 ward inside JDWNRH.

Those who are sent to isolation facility are young and without any symptoms and comorbid diseases, which means they will not have any problem, said Dr Gosar.

Now there are patients with different age groups and also there are cases where breastfeeding mothers have tested positive and their toddlers although tested negative are kept with the mothers in the isolation ward. There are 6 children admitted with mothers. One patient was on oxygen and the rest are stable and are being provided with a good diet.

As of 3rd January there are a total of 266 active cases.

So far country has reported a total of 716 cases, 482 male and 234 female. 450 recovered so far.

260 local cases have been detected since day one of the lockdown.

Health Minister Dasho Dechen Wangmo said Samtse, Mongar, Chukha, Lhuentse, Tsirang, Pemagatshel, Sarpang, Gasa, Samdrup Jongkhar and Zhemgang has not reported any positive cases so far.

There are eight dzongkhags reported of having positive cases and they are Thimphu, Paro, Punakha, Bumthang, Haa, Wangdi, Trongsa and Dagana. Except for Thimphu and Paro, there is no community transmission cases reported in these dzongkhags.

There are 16 super zones, out of which three super zones in Thimphu (Babesa, Changangkha and Yangchenphu) has not detected any positive cases so far.

The Health Minister during the press brief requested public to visit flu clinics if they experience any flu like symptoms. In order to detect early, it is important to test and to stop further spread of the virus.

More than 40,000 tests are done with RT-PCR and another 38,000 with Antigen. All together Bhutan has done around 70,000 COVID-19 tests since the lockdown.

Meanwhile, screening is on-going in 12 dzongkhags and almost 7000 have been screened so far and they have already come negative. Apart from Thimphu and Paro the other six Dzongkhags with cases are also being randomly tested.

In Thimphu (Thim Throm) and Paro (Shabha) for the hotspot areas with cases they are not allowed out of buildings where a case has come up. There are 58 such buildings and structures with 29 buildings being tested. The MoH will test people in the remaining buildings once 7 days have lapsed. Cluster testing also happening in places with more cases in Thimphu.

