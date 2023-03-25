6 participants from Samdrup Jongkhar make many promises

Share Facebook

The televised public debate for the NC Elections organized by BBS and ECB in Samdrup Jongkhar was held on 20th March 2023. There are six candidates in Samdrup Jongkhar vying for the NC seat.

Karma Tshering Wangchuk, 58, pledged that he would be enacting laws, rules, and regulations for the benefit of the people. He said he would focus on economic development, issues facing the agriculture sector, such as human-wild life conflict, market linkages, and building brand Bhutan.

He intends to focus on the youth, the overall unemployment issue, and creating a knowledge-based society.

He has a Masters in Public Policy with a specialization in International Relations from the Korea Development Institute.

He said Hoteliers are suffering due to a lack of customers, and most building owners have taken a lot of debt.

Another NC candidate from Lauri, Samdrup Jongkhar is Tempa Gyeltshen, 38, with the slogan “Today Your Choice, Tomorrow Your Voice.”

Tempa Gyelsthen pledged to safeguard the sacredness of the Constitution and uphold the vision of the King. He wants to prioritize economic prosperity for rural communities and youth. He said he intends to review the tourism policy to promote balanced regional development.

Tempa Gyeltshen has a Bachelor’s Degree in Dzongkha and English. He served as Gup for Lauri gewog in 2016 to 2021.

Another NC candidate from Langchenphu, Samdrup Jongkhar is Ran Bahadur Biswa. He has 19 years of work experience and a Bachelor’s Degree in Technology and Civil Engineering.

In his debate, he emphasized on the need for maintaining our national identity and pledges to try to promote and preserve it, if elected. He also promised to work on the nation’s and the dzongkhag’s future developments in accordance with the public’s concerns and opinions. He also pledged that he will communicate the people’s national concerns to the government.

The other NC candidate from Pemathang, Samdrup Jongkhar is Tshering Choeda, with BSc in Nursing, and he worked in the healthcare sector before contesting in the elections. For the benefit of the people and the country, he promises to improve the legal and political framework. He said he would seek to improve public services by talking with the public and working with the government and authorities.

The debate moderator asked whether his promise to work for people’s well-being conflicts with his choice to leave the health sector in order to run for the NC seat.

Tshering Choeda stated that the most important goal is to serve the King, country, and people honestly, regardless of where one is placed.

Tshering Norbu is the other NC candidate from Martshala, and has a BSc, and worked as an agriculture officer and the teaching profession as well.

He pledged to execute policy reforms in response to international and nationalistic challenges, and to close the communication gap between the populace and the government. If elected, he will make sure to play a part in ensuring everyone works together to secure the security and advancement of the nation.

Tshewang Rinchen is the sixth candidate from Gomdar, Samdrup Jongkhar. He holds a MBA. He was the Home Minister’s Personal Secretary at the Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs. He asserted that he has sufficient experience in these fields, and has a background in law and policymaking.

As a result, he said that he would work to both create new laws and regulations and amend those that already existed. He pledged to allay the concerns of both the King and the populace.