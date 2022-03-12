7,500 COVID-19 tests are conducted daily in the country

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More than 500,000 tests have been conducted both with RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test since January 2022. On an average, 7,500 tests are done daily, with Thimphu conducting the highest number of tests, so far.

The Health Minister Dasho Dechen Wangmo said going forward into Phase 2, there are discussions and considerations being made for self-testing kits for COVID-19 at home, like in many countries where testing is inaccessible. However, the Health Minister said the testing in the country is readily available with both Antigen test and RT-PCR in 54 flu clinics across the country. In addition, there are 185 BHUs, more than 40 hospitals where testing is available, and there are even the mobile teams for COVID-19 testing.

She said there are challenges of not having the RT-PCR test in some dzongkhags, but that is being looked into.

“The self-testing is an option for the ministry to explore, but more importantly, accessibility of the testing is readily available in the country for now,” said Dasho Dechen Wangmo.

Meanwhile, Bhutan has enough test kits and the stock status, and the consumption trends in all hospitals are being monitored. When the stock falls below the minimum reorder level, the additional supply of the items are initiated.