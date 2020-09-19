757 people in 9 clusters in Phuentsholing’s red zone to be tested on 23rd September

Share Facebook

During the COVID-19 press briefing held on friday, the Health Minister Dechen Wangmo said that 757 people are living in 9 clusters in Phuentsholing red zone and most of them coming to around 300 are in and around the DANTAK cluster.

“We will test them from 23rd September. If all are negative, then we will put the area in a yellow zone or surveillance zone where in they can move within the zone. We will observe and monitor the area and after 7 days we will carry out the test and if there no more cases then it will be like the rest of Phuentsholing,” Lyonpo said.

Lyonpo added, “However, if cases come up then depending on where the cases come within the clusters then it will be an infected zone and there will be another 14 days of lockdown in that area.”

Lyonpo said that the risky areas are all along the border and for those coming from such places they have to undergo 7 days of quarantine and tests.

“For emergency cases like emergency referral patients then the Hospital will handle everything. And for patients who want services and it is not urgent, they have to stay in quarantine. For the urgent cases there will be on the spot testing and then medical service will be given. For deaths immediate family is allowed but only after testing. The rest have to undergo the normal process,” the Health Minister said.

Lyonpo said that those coming from outside the country have to produce a COVID-19 Negative Certificate.

“If possible they have to show the RT-PCR test report and if the place does not have a laboratory to carry out RT-PCR test then we will accept the antigen test report. However, for Bhutanese citizens, if possible they should bring the negative certificate if not we will provide the test on arrival. We will accept the negative certificate from a certified laboratory,” Lyonpo said.

Lyonpo added that the risks are increasing in the south due to more cases which is why the unlocking was delayed in the south.

“We have put in place the quarantine and testing while moving from high to low risk areas.

The third intervention which we have instituted a long time back is routine testing of front liners. So everything is in place,” Lyonpo added.

