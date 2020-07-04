83% recovery rate for COVID-19 in Bhutan

During the COVID-19 press brief, the Health Minister Dechen Wangmo said as of Friday evening Bhutan has reported 77 cases with 38 males and 39 females. Out of which, 50 of them have recovered which means a recovery rate of 83 percent.

However, as of today this increased to 80 patients and 54 recovered.

Currently, there are 6 COVID-19 patients in the isolation ward and 20 are in de-isolation. Lyonpo shared information that the current COVID-19 patients, are not in serious condition. Most of the patients have stayed on an average of 11 days in the hospital. While a few patients stayed for at least for 6 days and some patients for 32 days.

So far, 26,o60 samples were tested. A total of 9,079 were tested with RT-PCR and 16,981 with Rapid Test Kits. A total of 8,314 Desuups are also tested with Rapid Test Kits. More than 8,000 people have been quarantined, and at present there are about 660 people in the quarantine facilities, out of which. After completing 21 days in the quarantine facilities, the ministry has been monitoring them for two weeks. The ministry till date has followed up on more than 500 people. Currently, the ministry is monitoring 108 people who have just finished their 21 days quarantine.

Lyonpo Dechen Wangmo also said that more than 500 people including those in the isolation ward, de-isolation and quarantine facilities are given counseling via phone calls and most of the callers were from the people in quarantine facilities. Lyonpo also said that more than 10,000 DeSuups are trained for counseling and a total of 2,000 officials working in the health ministry and in the border areas are also given training.

Meanwhile, Drukair has operated 31 repatriation flights and 3,500 people have returned back from 11 countries. So far more than 7,000 people have returned back, both by air and road. Another 100 Bhutanese passengers will be coming on 23 July from Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.

52 flew in from Chennai and Delhi on friday. A total of 250 people have registered for the flight from the Middle East.