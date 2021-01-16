8,362 stranded people in Thimphu

Share Facebook

Public Service Call Centre 1010 has recorded 3,923 stranded cases in Thimphu affecting 8,362 people since December 23, 2020. Of the total, 77 stranded cases involving 148 people are from other dzongkhags.

The maximum number of people stranded in Thimphu are from Chukha, Paro, Punakha and Wangdue. The movement of those stranded in other dzongkhags are being facilitated by the respective dzongkhag taskforces.

Some of the stranded had come to attend cremation of close relatives, some for medical treatments, some for official and others for personal reasons.

About 1,206 stranded people from Thimphu have been facilitated to reach their destination as of January 8.

The PSCC also made public transport arrangements for movement of 270 travelers without vehicles. 3 buses to Punakha and Wangdue, 4 buses to Haa, 1 bus to Mongar and 1 bus to Lhuntse have been set up to transport people without vehicles to their destinations.

For people without a proper place to stay in Thimphu, the Office of the Gyalpoi Zimpon arranged shelter and provided ration.

From January 9, the revised inter-dzongkhag movement protocol required all travelers from Thimphu to undergo mandatory facility quarantine.

