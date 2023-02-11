8,895 to be trained under Skills Development Plan

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Skills Development Plan (SDP) was launched in October 2021 to prepare the Bhutanese workforce to meet the job market demands. SDP has aims to train 8,995 candidates by 2023.

The objective is to train 1,030 people in the agriculture sector, 900 in business and services, 2,100 in computing and IT, 430 in construction, 810 in creative art and design, 1,115 in electrical, electronics, and mechanical, 1,225 in manufacturing, 250 in power, and 1,135 in tourism sector, as highlighted below between 2021 and 2023.

The program is aimed at equipping people with critical skills required to be employed in the key sectors identified to be crucial for the economic growth. The skilling program is aimed to encourage people who have been displaced by the pandemic to take on self-employment.

Ministry of Labour and Human Resources, now known as Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE) also renders post-training support.

According to Lyonpo Karma Dorji, there is an increase in the number of candidates opting for skilling programing provided by the ministry. Working in the trained field is ultimately up to the participants. However, Lyonpo said that they are training only the required number of people in the country.

In addition, the ministry is optimistic that with the various programs and targeted efforts to prepare the youth to fit into the demands of the labour market, youth unemployment might gradually decrease over the years.