99 percent of the 5-11 year old children got the 1st dose

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

As of 29 March 2022, the Ministry of Health (MoH) covered almost 99 percent of the children with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines. 81.8 percent of children age between 12-17 years old are vaccinated with first and second doses, and 84.4 percent vaccine coverage above 18 years old. The country has achieved overall of 79.6 percent of vaccine coverage of all ages.

The health ministry has sent appeals to the general public to avail themselves of the booster dose given in their nearest health facilities. The booster dose provides high protection against the Omicron variant, as suggested by prevailing scientific evidence.

It is of the utmost importance to get every eligible child vaccinated with boosters before the schools reopen in order to prevent widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 in the schools, and to ensure maximum protection from severe disease and hospitalization.

Meanwhile, there are around 83,000 children in this age group. COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11 years old children will be rolled out on 4 April.