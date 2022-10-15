A time for Gratitude

Share Facebook

On the occasion of the 11th Royal Wedding Anniversary many people shared a picture of His Majesty The King with Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen from last year.

The picture was notable as it showed the large amount of weight lost by His Majesty and the visible stress of the pandemic period.

This was also at a time when His Majesty was away for long stretches and Her Majesty not only held the fort but also took up several initiatives from feeding frontliners to taking up mental health during the pandemic.

It was due to His Majesty’s strategic leadership that we avoided the deadly Wuhan and Delta strains of the virus that killed millions across the world.

By the time the much milder Omicron came we were fully vaccinated and this is what has enabled to open up today with no major health impacts.

This made Bhutan a global success story on the pandemic front.

During the pandemic His Majesty virtually emptied out his funds to save people from financial ruin and provide Kidu to the people to the extent of selling shares.

In this day and age it is difficult to find a leader who can sacrifice so much of his time, personal safety and even financial resources for the people.

Any other leader could have rested on the above laurels and they by themselves would have been enough to immortalize His Majesty in our history.

However, with the same sense of burning concern and love for his people and country His Majesty has inspired some important transformation reforms which aims at a much more secure and prosperous future for all Bhutanese.

Our aim is for the stars and even if we do land somewhere in between it will be far better than staying in unchanging mediocrity.

“Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.”

Voltaire