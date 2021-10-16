ABS expresses its gratitude to Her Majesty

Share Facebook

As the country celebrated His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen’s 10th Royal Wedding Anniversary on 13 October, which also marks Her Majesty’s 10 years as a Queen, Ability Bhutan Society (ABS under the patronage of Her Majesty spoke to the paper.

Ability Bhutan Society (ABS), is a public benefit organization, founded on the recognition that persons with moderate to severe diverse abilities, primarily children and their families have special needs. The concept of ABS was inspired by the vision of His Majesty The King, and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen inaugurated ABS, on 6 April 2012, as a project under the Kidu Foundation, established as an endowment for Royal Projects.

The Communication Officer of ABS, Sonam Choetsho, said having established to provide the services to the children with moderate to severe disabilities under The Royal Patron of Her Majesty The Queen, ABS is privileged to receive generous support from the international development partners and individuals, both within Bhutan and outside.

Such generosity has enabled a civil society organization, like ABS, to provide inclusive development programs for persons with disabilities within the project dzongkhags.

Other notable services at the grassroots levels include creating awareness on the importance of early identification and interventions of disabilities.

“At the small head office in Thimphu, we are able to make a difference to the children with disabilities, such as children with the Autism Spectrum Disorder, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, learning disability, and so on. All these noble services to the children with disabilities and their parents would not have been possible without the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty,” said Sonam.

“On this special occasion of The Royal Wedding, ABS family would like to offer our sincere gratitude for inspiring us to serve the children with disabilities, and pledge to reach to every child with disabilities across the nooks and corners of the country,” she said.

