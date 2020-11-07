All 22 active COVID-19 cases in Phuentsholing

Share Facebook

Currently Bhutan has 22 active cases, out of which 21 are male and 1 female.

A total of 364 cases have been reported so far and 342 cases have recovered so far.

There are no active cases at the JDWNRH, Mongar and Gelephu COVID-19 centers as of today. The second round of cleaning of COVID-19 ward is going on in JDWNRH.

All 22 active cases are currently at the Phuentsholing COVID-19 center. Health workers in Phuentsholing are overworked and over stretched, therefore, health ministry is mobilizing additional health human resources from other facilities or districts to be sent to Phuentsholing. Many have volunteered so that the health team for the COVID-19 center in Phuentsholing can take some rest, and the ministry is grateful to the volunteers.

Health Minister Dechen Wangmo said most people assume that many people who were infected have just recovered. She said people must know that health staff are taking care of COVID-19 patients day and night without any sleep. There is an immense attention given to the people who are admitted in the COVID ward. So achieving the recovery rate of 93 percent just does not happen like that.

Bhutan has the highest testing rate in the region. So far Bhutan has conducted 183,361 tests. In a day, more than 1000 RT-PCR and Antigen tests are done.

1,500 samples of those individuals engaged in the preparation of Late Je Thizur’s Purjang had been collected and tested.

Around 1,500 people are in quarantine facilities including those who are traveling from high risk areas.

