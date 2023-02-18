All the class X pass students to be absorbed into Govt schools

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

With more than 9,000 seats available in government schools, the 7,519 class X pass students are to be absorbed in the government schools. However, if any of the students want opt for private schools, then they still have the choice .

Prime Minister Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering said in the 2022 academic year, more than 1,000 seats in class XI in government schools were vacant because 4,000 class X students failed the BCSEA exam. And this year, the class X pass percentage has increased, and if there are enough seats in the government schools, then the class X pass students will be absorbed in the government schools.

Last year the Ministry of Education supported 1,800 X pass students through government scholarships to study in private schools, and a total of 9,894 students were absorbed in government schools. In the 2020 academic session, about 2,700 or even less students were allotted in private schools.

10,611 candidates from 144 schools (132 government and 12 private schools) registered and 10,505 (4,784 male and 5,721 female) appeared for the examination.

Meanwhile, the class X cut-of-point was removed to initiate the move to raise the level of basic education from class X to class XII, ensuring that all students have the opportunity to finish high school, regardless of their financial means. To achieve this, the government said it has decided to pay for the cost of education of all Bhutanese students.