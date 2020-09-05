All who visit flu clinics will be tested for COVID-19

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

All people visiting flu clinics will be tested for COVID-19 as a part of enhancing surveillance in all parts of the country.

There are 54 flu clinics in the country and these clinics will be separate from the main hospital to avoid risks. The testing will be antigen testing where results will come within 30 minutes.

Flu clinics will be expanded into the zones and these flu clinics can also serve as testing stations in case of the need to test.

Health Minister Dechen Wangmo said if any person who has flu like symptoms they should immediately visit a flu clinic for testing. The minister also requested the public not to visit the hospital if they have flu like symptoms because if that person has COVID-19 then the person might infect other people in the hospital.

The minister said Bhutan has enough Antigen test kits and the test kits have been distributed to all the 54 flu clinics in the country. If a person tests positive through Antigen testing then RT-PCR test will be done again to the same person for confirmation.

She also said, even if a person tested negative earlier there is no guarantee that the same person will not get the virus This is why the ministry is carrying out repeat tests in Phuentsholing.

Compared to past years, there are much lesser flu cases this year given the use of facemasks and the other precautions and this has to be the new normal said the Health Minister.

Message from The Bhutanese

Dear Reader,

You are reading this article for free on the website but it is almost three days after it has been published. If you want access to new stories on the day of its publication, which is early Saturday morning, in your email then subscribe to the Electronic Copy or the PDF version of the paper and stay ahead.

This paper has broken some of the biggest and impactful stories in Bhutan and strives to provide good content that is often exclusive and different from other papers.

For a year’s subscription M-BoB Nu 500 to the BoB Account Number – 100915844 with Account name – The Bhutanese.

For two years subscription send in Nu 1,000.

Then take a screenshot of the transaction and email it along with your email ID to ad.bhutanese@gmail.com .

The PDF copy of the paper will be sent to you.

Please check the email address properly when sending your screen shot. In case you do not get your PDF copy call Sonam Dema 17801081.

Despite the lockdown, The Bhutanese paper is still publishing its paper in the E-Copy format that you can get in your email.

Thank You,

The Bhutanese