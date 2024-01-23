An update on the Oscar run for The Monk and The Gun

The Monk and The Gun fails to make it to the final list of five nominations for the Best International Feature in the Oscar Awards.

The Monk and the Gun had been shortlisted for Best International Film for the 96th Oscars as one of the 15 movies in the first round. However, it could not make it in the final five unlike ‘Lunana a Yak in the Classroom’ in 2022.

The 96th annual Academy Awards is taking place on March 10.

The final five for the Best International Feature are:

“Io Capitano” (Italy)

“Perfect Days” (Japan)

“Society of the Snow” (Spain)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)

“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom).