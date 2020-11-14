Appreciating Ama

Share Facebook

To encourage children and men in the house to help women with the cooking, Britannia Cheese launched ‘Let’s Cook for Ama’ cookbook series on 11th November 2020 coinciding with Children’s Day celebrations in Bhutan.

The objective of the launch was also to celebrate and appreciate the important role played by mothers, wives and sisters and to set aside one day in the week to cook something special for that very important person by the children and men in the house.

‘Let’s cook for Ama’ is the first cookbook series featuring Bhutanese cuisine in a fun, easy to follow and in engaging story format. An official said, “Through the cookbook, we will introduce delectable Bhutanese dishes to our children and bring together families to cook together for the mother.”

Jai Bir Rai, Minister to Education during the launch said that people have the mentality whereby only the mother or any other women in the family have to cook which he thinks is wrong.

“Cooking is part of art program and it is good if our children can learn cooking from a very early age. And we must encourage them to be part of it. It is wonderful to see such initiatives being put in place,” he added.

It is not a sole responsibility of the education ministry to educate children but it is responsibility of every citizen to build and groom better leader for the future, he said, adding that he is looking forward for same initiative in future.

The series includes five stories featuring five special cuisines from different regions of the country.

