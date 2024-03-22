Arts student without Math background have expensive options mainly in private colleges

Share Facebook

The challenges faced by students lacking a background in Mathematics when applying to colleges is a well-known problem. There is some hope as there are colleges offering programs that do not necessitate the Mathematics background for admission.

However, the catch is that these are mainly offered in private colleges which means paying hefty fees. For example the going up to Nu 230,000 for boarders and Nu 160,000 for day scholars. Private colleges have introduced courses tailored f o r t h e Arts students , accommodating those without a background in Mathematics. Overall, colleges under RUB have approximately 450 seats to be offered for students lacking the Mathematics background.

Paro College of Education will have about 205 seats. Arts students without a Math background have expensive options mainly in private colleges available through higher education grants for Arts students without a Maths background. Samtse College of Education plans to offer 30 seats through government scholarships and the remaining seats are for self-financed students.

At present, Royal Thimphu College (RTC) presents a selection of 10 Bachelor’s Degree programs, with 9 open to arts students and 1 (BSc Nursing and Midwifery) exclusive to those in the science stream. Among the 9 programs available to arts students, for the following 4, either mathematics or economics is essential.

Royal Thimphu College (RTC) will provide roughly 200 seats, with priority given to science stream students. Additionally, courses like Bachelor of Sports and Health Sciences will give preference to students with recognized certificates from sports agencies.

At RTC, the Arts students have a wide selection of course options. However, specific eligibility requirements must be met for each program. For instance, in many RTC courses, the Arts students need to achieve at least a 50 percent score in English. Failure to meet this criteria will restrict the course options available. Consequently, the results of class 12, particularly grades in specific subjects, are essential in shaping the course availability at RTC.

This year, RTC introduced a new BA in Social Sciences program to broaden students’ choices. Most Arts courses at the college have a duration of four years, enabling students to pursue further studies abroad without requiring extra courses. RTC also offers BA in Communication Arts and Creative Media, where students have access to modern multimedia labs.

Furthermore, Paro College of Education provides three university award-bearing p r o g r a m s : Bachelor Education (Primary), Bachelor of Education (Dzongkha Primary), and Diploma in Sports Coaching and Management. The selection process for these programs is competitive and based on merit for high school graduates. Arts students have an equal opportunity compared to students from other backgrounds for the BEd Primary and Diploma programs. Additionally, the Arts students who have chosen Rigzhung as an optional elective subject also have the opportunity to apply for and be selected for the BEd Dzongkha Primary programs.

Norbuling Rigter College provides a diverse range of academic programs across various disciplines. These include degrees, such as Bachelor of Arts in Bhutanese and Himalayan Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Education, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management, Bachelor of Social Work, Bachelor of Arts in English Literature, Bachelor of Arts in History and Cultural Heritage, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science, and Bachelor of Computer Applications.

These courses offer the Arts students a comprehensive education and opportunities for personal and professional growth.