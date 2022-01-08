Assistant professor of CST suspended for alleged sexual harassment

Share Facebook

With the police’s investigation in connection to an alleged sexual harassment against an Assistant Professor in College of Science and Technology (CST), Phuentsholing the alleged suspect was suspended from the college.

The case was reported to police by the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) on 3 December following which the suspect was suspended. He was with the college for almost 30 years now.

With sexual harassment cases in schools and colleges coming out, the reporting of such crimes are being encouraged.

As per section 205 of PCB 2004, a defendant shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment, if the defendant makes unwelcome physical, verbal or non verbal abuse of sexual nature.

As per section 206 of Penal Code of Bhutan (PCB) 2004, the offence of sexual harassment shall be a petty misdemeanor.

The alleged suspect said that he has nothing to comment for now. The case is under investigation.