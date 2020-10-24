BEO case in witness stage

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Bhutan Employment Overseas Agent (BEO) case is in the witness stage after both the prosecutor and defendant issued rebuttals twice with submission of their evidences in the district court, Thimphu, according to Office of Attorney General (OAG).

The cross-examination of the witness in the witness stage was suppose to be conducted in August but was deferred due to the lockdown. The OAG has not identified the witnesses for next hearing but they will be identified and called soon.

The OAG charge sheeted the BEO case to the Thimphu District Court on December 12 after Royal Bhutan Police forwarded the case to OAG in October 22, last year.

The BEO was charged for forging the Bank of Bhutan’s bank balance, forging pay slip of the sponsors of the students. Moreover, they were also charged with larceny by deception for illegally deducting Nu 7,500 as translation fees from each student.

The OAG decided to alter the charge against a graphic designer, a former employee of BEO who forged the BOB seal, from aiding and abetting to forgery. Likewise, the office decided to alter the charge against the eight BEO staff responsible for inserting the details of the sponsors on the BoB statement and forging the pay slips, from failure to report crime to aiding and abetting forgery.