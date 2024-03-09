Bhutan and ICIMOD join forces to protect environment and improve lives

Share Facebook

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MoENR) and the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) have formalized a long-term collaboration through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU, signed on 5 March in Thimphu, signifies a strategic alliance between the two entities, poised to usher in a new era of environmental stewardship and socio-economic resilience in the region.

The signing ceremony, attended by Minister Lyonpo Gem Tshering, witnessed the convergence of key stakeholders from MoENR and ICIMOD. Secretary of MoENR, Karma Tshering, and the Director General of ICIMOD, Dr Pema Gyamtsho, affixed their signatures to the MoU, cementing their commitment to collaborative action in pursuit of shared development goals.

At the heart of this partnership lies a multifaceted approach outlined in ICIMOD’s Strategy 2030: Moving Mountains and the Fifth Medium-Term Action Plan (MTAP V). These strategic frame-works, crafted is to align with Bhutan’s development priorities, define three focal areas: Reducing Climate and Environmental Risks, Shaping Resilient Mountain Economies and Landscapes, and Enabling Regional and Global Mechanisms for Sustainable Actions.

In explaining the specifics of these initiatives, an official from ICIMOD, emphasized on the organization’s commitment to working closely with various partners across Bhutan, spanning government agencies, academia, civil societies, private sectors, and local governments. Collaborative efforts with entities such as the National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology and the Department of Environment and Climate Change underscore ICIMOD’s dedication to addressing pressing environmental concerns, including cryosphere monitoring, air quality management, and habitat restoration.

Furthermore, ICIMOD’s strategic alignment with the country’s 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) priorities, notably enhancing water security and sustainable natural resources management, positions the partnership as a catalyst for tangible progress. Leveraging its regional expertise, ICIMOD endeavors to provide scientific evidence and policy insights to inform decision-making processes, thus bolstering Bhutan’s capacity to navigate the complexities of climate change and socio-economic transformation.

To ensure effective coordination and maximize impact, the establishment of the Bhutan-ICIMOD Coordination Committee and the Bhutan Country Desk emerges as a pivotal mechanism.

Comprising representatives from key agencies in Bhutan, the Coordination Committee will undertake comprehensive reviews of plans and activities, offering strategic guidance to align initiatives with national priorities. The country desk officer, meanwhile, will facilitate closer engagement with partners, streamlining operations and fostering a sense of ownership at the grassroots level.

Central to ICIMOD’s mission is the mitigation of climate and environmental risks while fostering resilient mountain economies. By addressing challenges, such as male outmigration, rural-urban disconnectedness, and environmental degradation, ICIMOD aims to enhance the well-being of mountain communities and safeguard the region’s ecological integrity.

Through engagement at both local and landscape levels, ICIMOD endeavors to catalyze coordinated efforts across strategic platforms, recognizing the transboundary nature of Himalayan ecosystems.

In outlining ICIMOD’s strategy for supporting sustainable development in Bhutan, highlighted the organization’s commitment to forging partnerships and investing in capacity-building initiatives. By leveraging innovative technologies and advocating for supportive policies, ICIMOD seeks to optimize resource utilization and drive long-term environmental, social, and economic benefits in alignment with the country’s sustainable development objectives.