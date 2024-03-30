Bhutan and India sign Energy Efficiency Partnership to squeeze more out of that light bulb

In a move aimed at fostering bilateral cooperation in energy efficiency, Bhutan and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 22, 2024, to collaborate on various initiatives geared towards enhancing energy conservation measures.

The MoU, signed between the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under India’s Ministry of Power and Bhutan’s Department of Energy under the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, defines a roadmap for joint endeavors in promoting sustainable energy practices.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Gem Tshering, said, “One of the primary objectives of the MoU is to establish synergies in the field of energy efficiency and conservation measures. By leveraging India’s advanced energy efficiency programmes, such as Standards and Labelling (S&L) schemes and energy auditing, the country aims to initiate similar initiatives tailored to its unique context.”

“This collaboration holds immense potential for Bhutan, offering access to India’s proven frameworks and expertise in driving energy efficiency across various sectors,” he added.

A key aspect of the partnership entails bolstering energy efficiency in the household sector, where significant opportunities for savings abound. India, through its Bureau of Energy Efficiency, has developed robust programmes like the star labelling of energy-efficient homes and appliances. By tapping into India’s experience and knowledge, the country aims to implement similar measures, thereby reducing energy consumption and promoting the adoption of energy-efficient appliances.

Lyonpo said, “The significance of promoting the star labelling programme in Bhutan lies in its potential to curb the influx of inefficient appliances into the market. With the majority of appliances being imported, establishing standards and labeling schemes becomes imperative to weed out energy-guzzling products. By adhering to stringent energy performance standards and labelling requirements, Bhutan can not only mitigate energy wastage but also pave the way for substantial energy savings over the long term.”

Furthermore, the formulation of building codes tailored to Bhutan’s climatic conditions is poised to revolutionise energy efficiency in the construction sector. Customised building codes will enable architects and builders to design structures that optimise energy use based on regional climatic nuances.

By collaborating with Indian institutes renowned for their expertise in energy auditing, the ministry aims to equip its engineers with the necessary competencies to conduct energy audits effectively. This capacity-building initiative is vital for enhancing energy management practices across industries and fostering a culture of energy conservation.

Lyonpo said, “Moreover, the training of retailers in the country assumes dominant importance in disseminating energy-efficient products to consumers. By raising awareness among retailers about the benefits of energy-efficient appliances, Bhutan aims to stimulate demand for sustainable products and drive market transformation towards energy efficiency.”

Currently, the Department of Energy has already received technical assistance from the South Asia Regional Energy Partnership (SAREP) to develop the Standards and Labelling (S&L) scheme for Bhutan, with funding support from US AID. However, to further enhance the current programme, support from BEE is essential. This encompasses sharing S&L data, establishing connections with their accredited laboratories, and aiding in the overall development of S&L, as outlined in the MoU.

As per the provisions of the MoU, BEE will take up the role of the expert agency guiding Bhutan in several key areas.

This includes developing Standards and Labelling (S&L) for appliances, providing capacity building and certification for energy auditors, assisting in establishing links with accredited laboratories in India, participating in knowledge exchange programmes, and sharing valuable information on EE. These collaborative efforts will help Bhutan establish an EE baseline and make significant strides in energy efficiency initiatives.