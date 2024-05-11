Bhutan and India to enhance inter-operability and ease of doing business

Share Facebook

In an effort to foster closer ties and facilitate smoother transactions between Bhutan and India, the Indian side has unveiled plans to enhance inter-operability and streamline business processes.

During a recent discussion with the Joint Secretary North of the Government of India, Anurag Srivastava, the importance of simplifying cross-border transactions not only for Bhutanese citizens but also for Indian nationals was highlighted.

Joint Secretary North of the Government of India also emphasized on the need to address hurdles faced by consumers when engaging in online transactions across borders.

Anurag Srivastava stated, “If someone wants to order from Bhutan online, such as Amazon, there will be so many issues for you all, so this is the next thing we’re working on. It’s the same for the people of India. They should be able to shop online for Bhutanese products, such as from the CSI markets.”

One of the key initiatives highlighted during the discussion was the integration of payment methods, with a focus on leveraging the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) App in India. It is anticipated that this move will significantly ease financial transactions between the two nations, providing a seamless experience for consumers.

Furthermore, discussions were held regarding the possibility of granting Bhutanese visitors access to SIM cards when traveling to India. Currently, tourists in India encounter challenges in obtaining SIM cards without a visa, posing inconvenience for many travelers.

Addressing the issue could greatly enhance the experience of Bhutanese tourists visiting India, facilitating better communication and connectivity.

The plans are meant to make businesses run better, and strengthen the friendship between Bhutan and India. By using technology more and making things easier for people in both countries, these plans show a big move towards working together more closely, and helping each other out.